Lake Claiborne still turning heads

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/07/2018 - 11:35pm
Glynn Harris
Courtesy photo - Scott Tanner landed this 11.8 pound bass on Lake Claiborne last week. With the introduction of Tiger bass to the lake, more bass this size can be expected in the next few years.

While Caney Lake and Toledo Bend have been getting attention for years as lunker bass lakes producing bass in the 14- to 15-pound range, Lake Claiborne near Homer has been biding time and letting these lakes get the publicity. In the meantime, this 6,400 acre-lake near Homer has remained in the background as a lunker bass lake. That, however, could be about to change in the future. In fact, the change could be coming sooner than expected.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

