› Home ›
Carter aiming for spot with ’Skins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/07/2018 - 11:13pm
in
Former Grambling running back appears at youth fitness camp
T. Scott Boatright
Former Grambling State running back Martez Carter is staying focused after signing an undrafted rookie free agent contract with the Washington Redskins 30 minutes after the NFL draft ended in late April.
Part of that focus is improving his conditioning and losing a little weight.
And he’s helping others while doing so.
Carter was in Ruston last week where he helped with a free youth conditioning camp and autograph/pictured session conducted by Desired Performance Fitness Center.
Since being drafted, Carter has attended a Redskins rookie minicamp and a full team minicamp.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos