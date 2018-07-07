  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ruston Reds 10U team wins district

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/07/2018 - 9:44pm
Regional play set to begin on Friday in Shreveport
T. Scott Boatright
Submitted photo - Pictured is the Ruston Reds 10-and-under Dixie All Star team after winning a district title on Tuesday in Shreveport. Kneeling in front is Peyton Nations. On the bottom row from left to right are Nolan Parnell, Fisher Cannon, Noah Abercrombie, Jordan Briscoe, Jackson Burroughs and Hudson Wood. On the second row are Brooks Brown, Macklin Conroy, Talan Billberry and Hunter Soto. On the back row are coaches Cary Brown, Nick Roach, TJ Soto (head coach) and Jody Wood.

SHREVEPORT — The Ruston Reds 10-and-under Dixie All-Star Team took the Louisiana District IV title on Tuesday evening.

Ruston went undefeated through the five-day tournament, outscoring opponents by a combined run total of 50-15.

The win propelled Ruston to the North Regional Tournament to be held Friday through July 17 in Shreveport.

Leading the way for Ruston in the district tournament was Hunter Soto with a .583 batting average and eight runs batted in.

