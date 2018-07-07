› Home ›
Ruston Reds 10U team wins district
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/07/2018 - 9:44pm
Regional play set to begin on Friday in Shreveport
T. Scott Boatright
SHREVEPORT — The Ruston Reds 10-and-under Dixie All-Star Team took the Louisiana District IV title on Tuesday evening.
Ruston went undefeated through the five-day tournament, outscoring opponents by a combined run total of 50-15.
The win propelled Ruston to the North Regional Tournament to be held Friday through July 17 in Shreveport.
Leading the way for Ruston in the district tournament was Hunter Soto with a .583 batting average and eight runs batted in.
