Diamond ’Dogs add new assistant

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/06/2018 - 11:19am
Mike Silva takes over as Tech’s new pitching coach
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech head baseball coach Lane Burroughs has reported added Arkansas-Little Rock’s Mike Silva as new pitching coach for the Diamond ’Dogs.

For a second straight season, Louisiana Tech head baseball coach Lane Burroughs has had to add a new pitching coach.

And it didn’t take long for Burroughs to make his move to the mound.

Less than 24 hours after D1 Baseball reported on Monday that Tech pitching coach Cory Barton had made a move to take over the same potion at fellow Conference USA rival Rice, reports surfaced a replacement had already been found in Arkansas-Little Rock’s Mike Silva.

