Dunkin’ Dogs Costa Rica-bound
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 07/05/2018 - 11:27am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will get a jump-start to the 2018-19 season as the Bulldogs will be participating in a seven-day foreign tour to Costa Rica next month.
Participating in the foreign tour, something a Division I team can only do every four years per NCAA rules, will allow the Bulldogs to have a maximum of 10 practices prior to leaving.
After the practices leading up to the trip, the Dunkin’ Dogs will depart on Aug. 11 and take on two professional teams in international exhibition games.
