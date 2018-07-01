› Home ›
Wright officially state Hall of Famer
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/30/2018 - 10:40pm
in
Matt Vines, Written for the LSWA
NATCHITOCHES — A smile like a “Cheshire cat.”
That’s how Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne’s wife described Reggie’s face when he received the phone call that he was being inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
The 11 members of the Hall’s Class of 2018 were officially inducted Saturday night.
There were plenty of ear-to-ear grins from the nine inductees and three honorees Thursday at the introductory press conference, hosted in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum and presented by La Capitol.
