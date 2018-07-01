  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Wright officially state Hall of Famer

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/30/2018 - 10:40pm
Matt Vines, Written for the LSWA
Photo courtesy Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame - Former Grambling State basketball star and head coach Larry Wright, fourth from left, was one of 11 new members inducted Saturday night into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

NATCHITOCHES — A smile like a “Cheshire cat.”

That’s how Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne’s wife described Reggie’s face when he received the phone call that he was being inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

The 11 members of the Hall’s Class of 2018 were officially inducted Saturday night.

There were plenty of ear-to-ear grins from the nine inductees and three honorees Thursday at the introductory press conference, hosted in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum and presented by La Capitol.

