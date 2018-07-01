  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Randle named head of LTAC

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/30/2018 - 10:34pm
Leader Sports Service

Former Louisiana Tech University student-athlete Solomon Randle has been named director of the Louisiana Tech Athletic Club, the athletic fundraising arm of the Division of University Advancement. Its mission is to raise funds to support over 300 student-athletes and their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence.

“It’s an honor to promote an outstanding team member like Solomon in University Advancement,” said Brooks Hull, vice president for University Advancement.

