Stone rocking to another Hall of Fame

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/30/2018 - 10:33pm
O. K. Davis
A variety of sports topics as we welcome the month of July:

• It is great seeing yet another Hall of Fame honor for fellow Ruston High School classmate GEORGE STONE, this time being the Museum of Champions’ shrine in Shreveport/Bossier City.

The Ruston native had previously been inducted into the Louisiana Tech University Athletic Hall of Fame.

