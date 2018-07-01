› Home ›
Trail cameras source of summer fun
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/30/2018 - 8:51pm
Glynn Harris
It’s hot; temperatures are flirting with triple digits and sitting under air conditioning at home is much more inviting than venturing into the outdoors under such circumstances.
Ticks, chiggers, snakes and the risk of heat stroke are not something we care to mess with when it’s so blasted hot and muggy. However, you may be missing an excellent opportunity to photograph and locate the biggest buck you ever saw on your hunting grounds.
