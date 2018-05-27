› Home ›
Beavers blank Razorbacks, 5-0
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/29/2018 - 11:37am
Oregon State dominates Arkansas in CWS finale tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas missed a chance to win the College World Series when a foul pop dropped between three infielders. Oregon State made the Razorbacks pay for it behind one of the best pitching performances in a title game.
Freshman Kevin Abel threw a two-hitter for his record fourth victory in the CWS, and Oregon State — a night after escaping on the ninth-inning, two-out foul ball fiasco, beat Arkansas 5-0 on Thursday night for its third title.
