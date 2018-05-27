› Home ›
La. Sports Hall of Fame events to air on Cox Sports
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/28/2018 - 11:25am
Leader Sports Service
NATCHITOCHES — Cox cable subscribers in 18 states can watch live coverage of this afternoon’s Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018 press conference, and two evenings later, live coverage of the Saturday 6 p.m. Induction Dinner and Ceremony as 11 state sports greats are enshrined.
Cox Sports Television, which has provided highlight shows reviewing the LSHOF Induction Celebration for 15 years, is launching live coverage of the two major events for the first time.
