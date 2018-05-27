› Home ›
Arkansas tops Oregon St. in CWS opener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/27/2018 - 12:12pm
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas didn’t hit much against Luke Heimlich and Christian Chamberlain in Game 1 of the College World Series finals. In fact, the Razorbacks struck out 16 times.
Somehow, some way, they sit on the cusp of their first national championship in baseball after beating Oregon State 4-1 Tuesday night.
They capitalized against a faltering Heimlich in a four-run fifth inning, got a strong start from Blaine Knight with shutdown relief pitching and mixed in a few big defensive plays. That enabled the Razorbacks to win on a night when they mustered just five hits.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos