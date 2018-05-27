› Home ›
Reggie Wayne’s diamond dreams gave way to gridiron
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/27/2018 - 12:11pm
Joel Erickson, Written for the LSWA
Editor’s Note: The following story is the in a series of stories concerning the 2018 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held Saturday night in Natchitoches.
Reggie Wayne left such an indelible mark on his teams that it’s hard to imagine him playing for anybody else.
For example, when Ed Reed thinks about the first time he met Wayne, he thinks about heading home from his own high school football games, flipping on Friday Night Football and marveling at the John Ehret receiver who seemed to create his own highlight package every week.
