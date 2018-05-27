  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Former Saint Gleason to receive Dixon Award

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/27/2018 - 12:07pm
Leader Sports Service
sports1.jpg
Courtesy photo - Former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason (37) will be among the 2018 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class to be spotlighted in the annual Induction Dinner and Ceremonies on Saturday evening,

Editor’s Note: The following story is the first in a series of stories concerning the 2018 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held Saturday night in Natchitoches.

NATCHITOCHES — Steve Gleason, whose place in New Orleans Saints history is now secondary to the impact he is making on ALS research and in the lives of thousands of victims of the disease, is the 2018 winner of the Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award presented by the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

