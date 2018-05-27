Former Saint Gleason to receive Dixon Award

› Home ›
Wed, 06/27/2018 - 12:07pm
Editor’s Note: The following story is the first in a series of stories concerning the 2018 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held Saturday night in Natchitoches.
NATCHITOCHES — Steve Gleason, whose place in New Orleans Saints history is now secondary to the impact he is making on ALS research and in the lives of thousands of victims of the disease, is the 2018 winner of the Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award presented by the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
