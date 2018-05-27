  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ruston 8U All-Stars win district

Submitted by admin on Tue, 06/26/2018 - 12:01pm
Submitted photo

Ruston’s 8U All-Stars captured the District IV Machine Pitch Baseball Title this past weekend in Minden, besting 11 other teams, going 7-2 over four days and outscoring opponents 133-34 in nine games. It marked the first ever district championship for a Ruston team in this particular age group. Next up for Ruston is the State Championship Tournament scheduled July 5-8 in Jonesboro. Pictured from left to right on the front row are Jack Smith, Clarence Menyweather, Nate Smith, Austin Lee, Tristan Nassar and Keegan Compton.

