Tech, GSU players named All-State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:41pm
Bulldogs’ Bailey, Tigers’ Taylor named to first team
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech and Grambling State each put a player on the 2018 Louisiana College Baseball First Team as announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Saturday night.
Junior pitcher Logan Bailey of Louisiana Tech and senior shortstop Marshawn Taylor were each named to the All-State first team.’
