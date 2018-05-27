› Home ›
Parish now has four NBA representatives
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:39pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Lincoln Parish has a little more NBA flavor today after UCLA’s Aaron Holiday was drafted No. 23 overall by the Indiana Pacer during Friday night’s draft.
While he’s lived most of his life in California, Holiday was born in Ruston and will join older brothers Jrue (New Orleans Pelicans) and Justin (Chicago Bulls), who both played basketball at A.E. Phillips before moving back to California, as former Ruston residents now playing in the NBA.
Aaron and Jrue both played at UCLA, while Justin played at Washington.
