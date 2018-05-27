  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Parish now has four NBA representatives

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:39pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Boatright, T. Scott 14.jpg

Lincoln Parish has a little more NBA flavor today after UCLA’s Aaron Holiday was drafted No. 23 overall by the Indiana Pacer during Friday night’s draft.

While he’s lived most of his life in California, Holiday was born in Ruston and will join older brothers Jrue (New Orleans Pelicans) and Justin (Chicago Bulls), who both played basketball at A.E. Phillips before moving back to California, as former Ruston residents now playing in the NBA.

Aaron and Jrue both played at UCLA, while Justin played at Washington.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share