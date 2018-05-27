  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Peach Fest Color 5K Run sweet success

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:38pm
in
color run.jpg

Top Left: Athletes race out of the gate at the start of Saturday’s Louisiana Peach Festival 5K Color Run. There were 283 runners that participated in the race.

Top Right: A runner is pelted with colored powder as he nears the finish line.

Bottom Left: Louisiana-Monroe trackster Tyler McVay of Monroe was the top male performer with a time of 18:52.8

Bottom Right: Whitney Gee of El Dorado, Arkansas, was the top female performer with a time of 25:14.7.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share