› Home ›
Peach Fest Color 5K Run sweet success
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:38pm
in
Top Left: Athletes race out of the gate at the start of Saturday’s Louisiana Peach Festival 5K Color Run. There were 283 runners that participated in the race.
Top Right: A runner is pelted with colored powder as he nears the finish line.
Bottom Left: Louisiana-Monroe trackster Tyler McVay of Monroe was the top male performer with a time of 18:52.8
Bottom Right: Whitney Gee of El Dorado, Arkansas, was the top female performer with a time of 25:14.7.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos