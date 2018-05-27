› Home ›
Tech’s Boykins to play for Magic
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:33pm
Former Louisiana Tech shooting guard Jacobi Boykins will play for the Orlando Magic as part of the 2018 NBA Summer League.
Boykins and the Magic will take part in the 12-day event that begins on July 6 at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada with every game being televised by ESPN networks and NBA TV.
The two-time All-Conference USA selection had a stellar senior season, leading the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding with an average of 14.7 points and 4.8 boards per game, respectively.
