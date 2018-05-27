  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lightning strikes can be deadly

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:32pm
in
Glynn Harris
061514 Lightning Strike C.jpg
This big oak was literally blown apart by a lightning strike at Lincoln Parish Park. The damage occurred in less than one second.

This is the time of year when periodic late afternoon thunderstorms erupt around our area, giving us welcomed showers but accompanied by jagged lightning and booming thunder.
The news last week carried the tragic story of a 27-year-old father of two from Maumelle, Arkansas, who was working on a water main and standing near a big oak tree when a sudden bolt of lightning struck the tree, killing the young man instantly.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share