Shadoin, Jefferson predict compromise will win approval

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:27pm
Nancy Bergeron

Lincoln Parish’s two state representatives predict the Legislature will approve a compromise sales tax measure aimed at saving Louisiana from budgetary meltdown.

“You can stick a fork in this turkey, it’s almost done,” Rep. Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer, said Saturday after the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee approved a House-passed bill that sets state sales tax at 4.45 percent come July 1.

The full Senate is expected to vote on the bill today. If Senators accept the measure with no changes, it goes to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature.

