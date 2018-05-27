  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Painting the town: Mural ceremony set

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:27pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
053118 Mural DA C.jpg
Louisiana Tech University School of Design faculty member Whitney Causey puts the final touches on the final project in a series of downtown murals set on the north wall of the Louisiana Center for the Blind.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies for the final of three murals aimed at celebrating the Ruston community are set for 10 a.m. Monday at the Louisiana Center for the Blind in downtown Ruston.

The mural, painted by Louisiana Tech art professors Nick Bustamante and Whitney Causey, is on the north wall of the LCB’s woodworking shop, located on South Trenton Street.

The mural features “Ruston” painted in large, stylized neon-colored letters against a black background. “Ruston” is also spelled out in oversized braille under the painted design.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share