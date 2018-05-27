› Home ›
Painting the town: Mural ceremony set
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:27pm
Nancy Bergeron
Ribbon cutting ceremonies for the final of three murals aimed at celebrating the Ruston community are set for 10 a.m. Monday at the Louisiana Center for the Blind in downtown Ruston.
The mural, painted by Louisiana Tech art professors Nick Bustamante and Whitney Causey, is on the north wall of the LCB’s woodworking shop, located on South Trenton Street.
The mural features “Ruston” painted in large, stylized neon-colored letters against a black background. “Ruston” is also spelled out in oversized braille under the painted design.
