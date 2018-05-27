› Home ›
Parade rolls through downtown Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:24pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
The 2018 Louisiana Peach Festival rode through downtown Ruston to kick off Saturday’s events celebrating the local fruit.
Top photo: The Re/Max Realty won first place in the annual parade float contest presented by the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. Origin Bank and My Happy place took home second and third place best floats.
Bottom left photo: Aubree Chambless, 3, and Chloe Chambless, 5, both of Calhoun, show off some of the throws they caught during Saturday’s annual Louisiana Peach Festival parade.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos