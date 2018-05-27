› Home ›
Louisiana Peach Festival 2018
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:05pm
Top left: Cory Carlson draws a caricature of little boy during the Arts and Crafts Fair during the Louisiana Peach Festival.
Top right: Melissa Culver Lord, left, receives $500 cash from Judy Copeland, the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president; after finding the second Louisiana Peach Festival Peach Prize Friday. Lord found the second prize on the Delta Community College sign. The first prize was not claimed before the deadline.
Middle: Debra Scott, left speaks with Noel Brown, owner of the motorcycle during the Antique Car show at the Louisiana Peach Festival Saturday.
