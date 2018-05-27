› Home ›
Louisiana Peach Festival 2018
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/23/2018 - 9:02pm
Top left: Easland McDonald, of Forrest, Mississippi, gets a wave from his mom, Britanny, as he heads down the mat Friday during the annual Louisiana Peach Festival Diaper Derby. Easland won the 6- to 9-month competition. The event was sponsored by Paradigm Gym.
Top right: Louisiana Peach Festival Cookery Contest judges Leon Stamm, left, and Henry McCoy, right, score entries in the annual contest held Friday. Thirty-two youth and adults cooks participated in this year’s contest sponsored by Townsend House Gifts.
