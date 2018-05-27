  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Peach Art Exhibit announces winners

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/22/2018 - 2:32pm
in
Jessica Slaughter
Slaughter 2018.jpg

It’s a fun week in Lincoln Parish as so many of us are preparing for the Louisiana Peach Festival and enjoying all its supporting events.

NCLAC’s part of the excitement is our annual Peach Art Exhibit that’s hanging on the walls of Ruston City Hall.

We had 217 entries this year, making it the largest exhibit we’ve had in many years.

The show is on display now through July 11, so be sure to stop by and check out the phenomenal artwork.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share