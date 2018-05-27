› Home ›
Peach Art Exhibit announces winners
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/22/2018 - 2:32pm
Jessica Slaughter
It’s a fun week in Lincoln Parish as so many of us are preparing for the Louisiana Peach Festival and enjoying all its supporting events.
NCLAC’s part of the excitement is our annual Peach Art Exhibit that’s hanging on the walls of Ruston City Hall.
We had 217 entries this year, making it the largest exhibit we’ve had in many years.
The show is on display now through July 11, so be sure to stop by and check out the phenomenal artwork.
