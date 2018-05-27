  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Supermarket opens new opportunities

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/22/2018 - 2:17pm
Grambling is no longer a food dessert.

The Legends Supermarket officially opened for business Wednesday, which means Grambling residents will no longer have to travel to receive their basic food necessities and even pharmaceutical needs.

This project has been a long time coming with many Grambling residents waiting patiently to have a supermarket of their own.

To be frank, while the Legends Square development will bring along a hotel and other retailers, the supermarket may be the crowning jewel of it all.

