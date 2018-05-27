  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Fobbs’ contract extended

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/22/2018 - 2:15pm
Coaching contract extended through 2022
102217 GSU Fobbs.jpg
Leader file photo - Under Broderick Fobbs, Grambling State is 32-2 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play and has won back-to-back conference championships in 2016 and 2017.

GRAMBLING — When you have a proven winner, you lock them in.

And that’s exactly what Grambling State University has done with its football program.

GSU received approval from the University of Louisiana System on Thursday to extend the contract of the University’s head football coach Broderick Fobbs through the 2022 season.

“Coach Fobbs and his team have done a phenomenal job building the Grambling State program and investing in our student athletes both on and off the field,” said GSU Athletics Director Paul Bryant. “We look forward to continuing the legacy of success.”

