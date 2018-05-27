› Home ›
Williford’s wait pays off
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/22/2018 - 2:14pm
in
RHS sprinter signs with Northwestern State
T. Scott Boatright
Good things come to those who wait.
That’s certainly the case for recently graduated former Ruston High School football standout Reggie Williford.
Williford spent four seasons as a wide receiver for the Bearcats football team before completing his senior season on the gridiron.
He decided to try and run track for the Bearcats during his last few months at RHS, and ending up racing his way to a scholarship from Northwestern State University he signed this morning.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos