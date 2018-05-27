  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Williford’s wait pays off

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/22/2018 - 2:14pm
RHS sprinter signs with Northwestern State
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photos by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Pictured are Ruston High School graduate Reggie Willford and his family this morning after he signed scholarship papers to run track for Northwestern State University. From left to right are grandmother LaTanglie Osborne, brother Estonia Osborne, Jr., father Estonia Osborne, Sr., Williford, mother Dorie Osborne and aunt Rhonda Lee.

Good things come to those who wait.

That’s certainly the case for recently graduated former Ruston High School football standout Reggie Williford.

Williford spent four seasons as a wide receiver for the Bearcats football team before completing his senior season on the gridiron.

He decided to try and run track for the Bearcats during his last few months at RHS, and ending up racing his way to a scholarship from Northwestern State University he signed this morning.

