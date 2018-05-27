› Home ›
Bond commission OKs money for sewage plant
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/22/2018 - 2:09pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
Louisiana’s Bond Commission has approved the city of Ruston’s request to issue $6 million in bonds to pay an improvement project at the North Sewage Treatment rather than taking the money out of the Moving Ruston Forward funds.
The commission met Thursday in Baton Rouge.
The option to approach the commission became available when the city won approval for a low-interest loan from the state Department of Environmental Quality. Now, the city will use the DEQ money as a way to borrow the $6 million and use MRF money already on hand for other projects.
