› Home ›
Bright spot for Sparta?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/22/2018 - 2:08pm
in
Federal act reauthorization may open way for possible funding
Nancy Bergeron
The proposed reauthorization of the federal Water Resources Development Act seems to hold good news for a project that could eventually take Ruston and Farmerville off of the Sparta Aquifer.
That’s the word the Union Lincoln Regional Water Supply Initiative board received Thursday from the engineering firm that’s working on the $100 million pipeline project aimed at using water from Lake D’Arbonne to serve the two cities.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos