Peach Fest: Annual event begins Friday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:36pm
Nancy Bergeron
The 68th annual Louisiana Peach Festival kicks into high gear Friday with two days of activities that include food, music, arts and crafts, athletic competitions and events especially for kids.
The festival venues at the Ruston Civic Center and Railroad Park open at noon Friday. Admission is free until 5 p.m. After that, it’s $10. Saturday admission is also $10, or festivalgoers can purchase a weekend pass for $15. Children age 8 and under get in free.
