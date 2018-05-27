  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Locals sponsor inaugural Peach Color Run

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:35pm
Heather Small Hawley

Local sponsors are looking to make the opening morning of the Louisiana Peach Festival a little brighter this year with a 5K Color Run beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday at Crossfit Ruston.

“The Color Run is an awesome opportunity for members of the community to get involved, promote a healthy live style, and have fun all-in-one event,” said Allison Bauldree, assistant manager for 1st Franklin Financial Corporation in Ruston.

