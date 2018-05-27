  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Rodeo, tournaments among Peach sports events

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:33pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
PI.jpg
Submitted photo - Riders celebrate the opening of the 2017 Louisiana Peach Festival Rodeo at the North Louisiana Exhibition Center. There will be several sporting events during this year’s festival including a bass tournament, 5K, rodeo and others.

The Louisiana Peach Festival isn’t only about family fun and celebrating Lincoln Parish’s favorite sweet treat.

There’s plenty of athletic action involved, too.

Sporting events have always been a vital part of the Peach Fest, and they’ll begin this year at 8 a.m. Friday with the annual Lincoln Parish Park Kids’ Fishing Tournament, sponsored by Holstead’s, Inc., La Capitol FCU, McCarter Financial Group, Pamela Tompkins-Coldwell Banker Group One Realty, SciTEC, Scott’s Catfish and Seafood, Suddenlink and Walmart Supercenter.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share