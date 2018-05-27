› Home ›
Garden of the Month
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:30pm
in
The garden of Tricia and Rick Hummer on Dauphine Street is the Garden of the Month for June selected by the Ruston Garden of the Month. The garden features a raised bed with Little Gem Magnolia, yellow lantana and yellow daylilies. Closer to the residence are Natchez crape myrtle trees and flowering plants.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos