Garden of the Month

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:30pm
Submitted photo

The garden of Tricia and Rick Hummer on Dauphine Street is the Garden of the Month for June selected by the Ruston Garden of the Month. The garden features a raised bed with Little Gem Magnolia, yellow lantana and yellow daylilies. Closer to the residence are Natchez crape myrtle trees and flowering plants.

