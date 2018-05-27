› Home ›
Local to serve on FBLA team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:27pm
Chirstan Bates, a junior from Ruston at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, participated in FBLA state officer training June 8-10 in Ville Platte. Bates will serve as the state reporter on the state leadership team for the 2018-19 school year.
