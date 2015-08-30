› Home ›
CCA receives donation
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:15pm
Anytime Fitness’ members donated food to go towards the Community Summer Food Drive spearheaded by the Lincoln Rotary Club. Pictured are Stephanie Matthews, CCA director, and Forrest and Nali Hummel, Anytime Fitness owners.
