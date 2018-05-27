› Home ›
RCT opens ‘Little Mermaid Jr.’
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:13pm
It was all laughter and the loud shuffling of feet and costumes during dress rehearsal for “The Little Mermaid Jr.” Monday evening at the Dixie Center for the Arts.
The sailors in the back of the stage were entertaining themselves with songs from the production while Ariel was getting a microphone check.
It was a scene to behold as area children as young as 5 or 6 got ready to make their theatrical debut.
Once the music was rolling and everyone was in their places, the run through of the production began and it was adorable to watch.
