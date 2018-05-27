› Home ›
Aldermen saying 'no' may prove messy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:11pm
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Board of Aldermen has created a potential mess for itself and possibly for the city.
By a 2-3 vote at its June 4 meeting, the board refused to approve a subdivision plat that met all of the city’s requirements. Nobody remembers such a rejection ever happening before.
Which is why, in the minutes immediately following the meeting, nobody in officialdom would make any comment because nobody knew exactly what to do next.
