  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Aldermen saying 'no' may prove messy

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:11pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
Bergeron, Nancy.jpg

Ruston’s Board of Aldermen has created a potential mess for itself and possibly for the city.

By a 2-3 vote at its June 4 meeting, the board refused to approve a subdivision plat that met all of the city’s requirements. Nobody remembers such a rejection ever happening before.

Which is why, in the minutes immediately following the meeting, nobody in officialdom would make any comment because nobody knew exactly what to do next.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share