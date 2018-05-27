› Home ›
Tennis Techsters net German standout
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:08pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech women’s tennis head Amanda Stone has added a third player to the 2018 recruiting class with the signing of Leonie Nutz.
Nutz, who hails from Cologne, Germany, joins Ana Jover and Alana Sherman as part of a trio of future Lady Techsters starting this upcoming fall.
“Leonie is a great addition to our team,” Stone said. “She’s a serious player and will immediately come in and challenge our team. She is a very aggressive player who is looking to push forward and attack. She’ll strengthen us in singles and doubles.
