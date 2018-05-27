› Home ›
Ruston Reds win in Minden
Submitted by admin on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:06pm
DIXIE 10-U ALL-STARS TAKE TOURNEY WIN
The Ruston Reds 10-under Dixie All-Stars baseball team won the Minden Dixie Tournament over the weekend, defeating the Shreveport Dynasty 11-2 in the championship game. Pictured is the team after winning the tourney. On the bottom row from left to right are Noah Abercrombie, Fisher Cannon, Nolan Darnell, Kendon Freeman and Tyler Roach. On the middle row from left to right are Hudson Wood, Jordan Brisco, Jackson Burroughs, Hunter Soto and Talan Billberry. On the top row from left to right are coaches Jody Wood, T.J. Soto and Nick Roach.
