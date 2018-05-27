› Home ›
Louisiana Tech releases 2018 soccer schedule
Submitted by admin on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:04pm
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team will kick off year No. 15 of the program in mid-August as part of the 20-game 2018 fall schedule, announced on Thursday.
Tech’s schedule will once again be split into 10 non-conference and 10 conference matches. There is also a perfect split in home and away games with 10 apiece.
