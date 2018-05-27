  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Louisiana Tech releases 2018 soccer schedule

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:04pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sports 1.jpg
Leader file photo - Kevin Sherry enters his 12th season as head coach of the Louisiana Tech soccer team.

The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team will kick off year No. 15 of the program in mid-August as part of the 20-game 2018 fall schedule, announced on Thursday.

Tech’s schedule will once again be split into 10 non-conference and 10 conference matches. There is also a perfect split in home and away games with 10 apiece.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share