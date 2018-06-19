› Home ›
Two Tech young guns honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/19/2018 - 12:54pm
Diamond ’Dogs pitchers named to All-Region team
Leader Sports Service
The American Baseball Coaches Association has announced the 2018 NCAA Div. I All-Region Teams, with Louisiana Tech junior pitchers Logan Bailey (first team) and David Leal (second team) earning recognition in the Central Region.
The teams were voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America Committee.
Both Bailey and Leal also garnered all-conference accolades earlier in the year, while playing a major role in leading the Bulldogs to 39 wins, and a school-record 21 conference triumphs.
