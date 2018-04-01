› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs to play at WKU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/27/2018 - 2:29pm
in
Leader Sports Service
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Louisiana Tech baseball team will conclude a stretch of playing seven of its last eight on the road this weekend, taking on Western Kentucky in a three-game Conference USA weekend set.
Tech (29-14, 13-5 Conference USA) most recently dropped a 9-4 midweek decision to UL-Lafayette, but before that, captured a three-game weekend sweep of Marshall — Tech’s first road weekend sweep of a C-USA opponent in the club’s history.
Meanwhile, WKU (19-21, 9-9 C-USA) fell, 5-4 to Louisville in midweek action, but took last weekend’s league series over UAB, two games to one.
