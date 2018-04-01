  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs to play at WKU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/27/2018 - 2:29pm
in
Leader Sports Service
042718 Tech Wells.jpg
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Hunter Wells leads Louisiana Tech with a .380 battting average.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Louisiana Tech baseball team will conclude a stretch of playing seven of its last eight on the road this weekend, taking on Western Kentucky in a three-game Conference USA weekend set.

Tech (29-14, 13-5 Conference USA) most recently dropped a 9-4 midweek decision to UL-Lafayette, but before that, captured a three-game weekend sweep of Marshall — Tech’s first road weekend sweep of a C-USA opponent in the club’s history.

Meanwhile, WKU (19-21, 9-9 C-USA) fell, 5-4 to Louisville in midweek action, but took last weekend’s league series over UAB, two games to one.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share