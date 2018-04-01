› Home ›
Lady Techsters down Demons
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/26/2018 - 12:46pm
in
Leader Sports Service
NATCHITOCHES — Jazlyn Crowder and Sloane Stewartson each drove in three runs to lead Louisiana Tech to a 9-4 win over Northwestern State Wednesday night at Lady Demon Diamond.
Freshman Bayli Simon recorded her third home run of the year — a solo shot off former North DeSoto High School teammate E.C. Delafield — and Kimmie Atienza recorded three hits in the victory as Tech (31-18) swept the season series against Northwestern State (24-20).
