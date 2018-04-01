  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Draft chances unclear for Bulldogs, G-Men

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/26/2018 - 12:36pm
First-round selections to be made tonight
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photos - (Left) Former Grambling State running back Martez Carter (4) has been touted as a potential later-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which begins at 7 p.m. tonight. (Right) Former Louisiana Tech running back Boston Scott is a potential later-round pick in this week’s NFL Draft.

Last year, Lincoln Parish had one of its most eventful NFL Drafts in recent years, with four players being selected and two being third-round selections.

This year’s parish class isn’t expected to make as big a splash, but both Louisiana Tech and Grambling State will see former players become rookies for NFL teams.

Louisiana Tech wide receiver was the 82nd overall pick last season as the Denver Broncos’ third-round selection. Grambling State wideout was close behind, being picked 98th overall as the Arizona Cardinals’ third–round pick.

