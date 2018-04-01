› Home ›
G-Men batter Braves in 15-2 road victory
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:37am
in
Leader Sports Service
LORMAN, Miss. — Rafael Ramirez, III, drove in six runs and hit a pair of home runs, including a grand slam to highlight a 10-run sixth inning as the Grambling State University baseball team rolled past Alcorn State, 15-2, on Tuesday night at Willie E. “Rat” McGowan Stadium.
Alcorn State (10-30) plated one run in the bottom of the first inning and another run in the third to grab a 2-0 lead.
Grambling State (22-19) cut the deficit in half as Ramirez belted a solo shot in the fourth inning.
