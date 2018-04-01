  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Saints set up multiple NFL draft options

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:36am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Boatright, T. Scott 14.jpg

Yes, the NFL Draft begins Thursday night with the Who Dat Nation chomping at the bit to see what the New Orleans Saints will do with their first-round selection.

We’ll talk about that in Thursday’s Daily Leader. First let’s look at the offseason moves the Saints have made to set up the draft.

While it hasn’t been splashy, it’s been a more than solid offseason for the Saints in my mind. The best thing is that the Saints resisted temptation to overpay for the likes of defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and tight end Jimmy Graham.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share