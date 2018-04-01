› Home ›
Belton’s blast takes world title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:33am
in
Ruston native drives winner 332 yards
T. Scott Boatright
Last year, Ruston’s Alexis Belton reached the semifinals of the women’s division of the World Long Drive Championship.
Tuesday night, Belton drove home the win.
A 332-yard blast off the tee gave Belton the win over second-place finisher Alex Phillips at the Clash in the Canyon held at Mesquite Regional Sports and Event Complex in Nevada.
Belton, the daughter of 3rd Judicial District Attorney John Belton and wife Alana, hit a 334-yarder to beat Heather Manfredda in the semifinals and advance to the championship round.
