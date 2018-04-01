  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Belton’s blast takes world title

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:33am
Ruston native drives winner 332 yards
T. Scott Boatright
Photo courtesy The Golf Channel - Ruston’s Alexis Belton prepares to drive a golf ball Tuesday night at the World Long Drive Championship at the Clash in the Canyon held at Mesquite Regional Sports and Event Complex in Nevada.

Last year, Ruston’s Alexis Belton reached the semifinals of the women’s division of the World Long Drive Championship.

Tuesday night, Belton drove home the win.

A 332-yard blast off the tee gave Belton the win over second-place finisher Alex Phillips at the Clash in the Canyon held at Mesquite Regional Sports and Event Complex in Nevada.

Belton, the daughter of 3rd Judicial District Attorney John Belton and wife Alana, hit a 334-yarder to beat Heather Manfredda in the semifinals and advance to the championship round.

