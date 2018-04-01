BUDDY'S BLOG

› Home ›
Bradshaw fans went nuts over his peanut butter
O. K. Davis
In the 1970s, Terry Bradshaw was more than just leading the way to four Super Bowl titles.
He was doing quite well with Terry Bradshaw’s Peanut Butter.
“We had 1.3 million in sales the first year,” Bradshaw said. ”I did all the marketing myself. I would load up my truck with my peanut butter and deliver them.”
Then the success faded.
“The peanut growers went through a tough time and it crushed us,” Bradshaw said.
But those four world championships would far and away make up for it.
